Individualism and the craze for material things have taken over Ghanaians – Kwabena Agyepong

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has bemoaned what he says is the absence of dedication to national interest in Ghana, especially within the public sector.



Speaking on Thursday, September 22, 2022, edition of GTV’s breakfast show, Mr Agyepong noted that the focus of governance and the public sector has shifted to individual accumulation of material wealth.



“We have to ensure quality assurance and quality control in all aspects of our lives. That is how countries are developed. The individualism and the craze for material things have overtaken us as a people. We don’t need that, and we need to communicate that as political leaders. I use myself as an example; I was press secretary for over five years. I didn’t go around putting up real estate. You don’t need it. When you grow up, you should take pleasure in serving people, pleasure in helping people. That is what defines you as a person. Not how much money you have or how many houses you have,” he stated.



Kwabena Agyepong cited a current trend where some public officials have been caught up in conflicts of interest situations just for their personal benefit.



“You have a situation where directors of government institutions can set up a company and appropriate contracts to themselves. That should not be acceptable; that should not be happening. Some of my colleague engineers I hear have companies themselves; you are working in a ministry, and you set up a company, and you are able to appropriate contracts to yourself. These are things that we should stop as a people,” he stated.



On the same show, Kwabena Agyepong reaffirmed his ambition to contest for the flagbearer position of the NPP in the party’s upcoming internal polls.







