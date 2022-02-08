Indiscipline is a setback to Ghana's development - NPP National Treasurer hopeful

Politics of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

Ghanaians have been advised to do away with indiscipline attitudes as it thwarts the development of every nation as no President or government can prosper without its citizens being disciplined.



Madam Mary Posch-Oduro in an interview with Accra-based Oman FM was worried about the recent insurgence of indiscipline acts among many Ghanaians in our everyday life.



She gave instances of rampant indiscipline on our roads exhibited by both drivers and other road users have contributed to the many road crashes, killing many and injuring others.



"My brother imagine a driver feeling relaxed on a three-tier road and still using the extreme left instead of using the right lane made for vehicles with slow movements. How can drivers of the following vehicles overtake from the right side of the road knowing well that it is not done so" she quizzed rhetorically.



Madam Posch-Oduro also spoke against throwing plastics and littering around which is a major challenge to Ghana's environmental health.



She complained "It is so sad to see people walking around in town and throwing sachet rubbers and plastic bottles anywhere they like. If government wants to tax such products to help it cater for its cleaning too, the same people will blame the government for subjecting them to payment of taxes".



She, however, called on Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of self-discipline and patriotism in order to keep the environment safe for good health for all.



Madam Mary Posch-Oduro is vying for the position of National Treasurer in the party's internal elections scheduled for this year.