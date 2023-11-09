'Indecisive' Charles Bissue slapped with GH¢500 cost in case against OSP

General News of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Charles Bissue, a former presidential staffer, has been slapped with a 500 cedis cost by a Human Rights court in Accra with respect to an injunction he instituted against the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



According to information available to GhanaWeb, the amount was imposed over the failure of Bissue to decide on whether to proceed with the matter or wuithdraw it.



Mr. Bissue is before the Human Rights Court seeking an injunction against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from investigating and prosecuting him.



He has been the subject of investigation over corruption allegations contained in an investigative documentary on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) titled: 'Galamsey Fraud.'



It was authored by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and it bordered on Bissue's job as secretary to the inter-ministerial committee on galamsey.



Bissue insists that investigative journalist Anas should also be investigated and prosecuted for allegedly offering him a bribe, as depicted in the undercover documentary titled 'Galamsey Fraud Part 1.'



The case has been adjourned to 15 November 2023, to allow Mr. Bissue to formally withdraw his lawsuit.



