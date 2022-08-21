Increases justified but rates too high - Atimpoku residents react to utility hikes

Regional News of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern region



Some residents in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have said that though the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission was justified in increasing utility tariffs for domestic consumers, the quantum is too high for the average Ghanaian to bear.



Speaking to GhanaWeb from Atimpoku and surrounding communities, the utility consumers say they were already overburdened with the current economic situation in the country and suggested a downward review of the increases.



Ghana's major utility companies, Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana proposed some new tariff adjustment which triggered huge public reactions.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) three days ago announced tariff increment effective September 1, 2022.



Tariffs for electricity and water are expected to go up by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some of the residents who were still not aware of the new rates questioned its moral justification when the revenues accrued couldn't be properly utilized.



An employee at the Akosombo Textiles Limited who gave his name as Mr. Odonkor argued that the rising economic factors and cost of the dollar offered the companies no option but to increase their charges to stay in business.



He said, "I'm thinking of the dollar, the dollar is moving fast and now everything has increased so as they're increasing their electricity and water and if you check the economy now, I don't think there's anything wrong with that."



Alternatively, Mr. Donkor suggested that government offer some financial cushion to the companies to support their operations.



The interviewee who said he spends GHC 300 and GHC 100 on average on domestic electricity and water consumption furthered that though the chargers were on the high side, the companies nevertheless need to survive by raising their charges.



A resident of Atimpoku, Mr. Abankwa Frimpong on his side noted that though nobody loves increments, they were nevertheless necessary if there was the need for it.



"Nobody loves increments in whatever they're paying for but if it's really going to be beneficial (to the citizenry) then we say okay the government is doing something," he noted.



Describing the percentage hikes as significant, Mr. Abankwa Frimpong who said his average power consumption ranges between GHC100 and GHC150 cedis for electricity and up to GHC100 for water anticipates to pay up to GHC200 and GHC120 for the two utilities.



He however urged the utility providers to ensure quality services commensurate with their new demands.



Mr. Kofi Raphael operates a phone accessories shop at Atimpoku.



Expressing his position on the situation, he acknowledged that the increases were rather on the high side despite the PURC's drastic cut in the asking prices of the utility providers.



He opined that the increments should have waited until next year in the face of recent hardship in the country.



"I'm aware (of the increments) but it is very high looking at our situation in Ghana. I think the government should wait till next year so that we see how the economy would adjust then they can increase it but right now, we're pleading that they should consider us," he appealed.



Being a customer of the VRA, he pays an average of GHC20 to GHC25 for his monthly consumption of electricity in his home but unhappy with the increments which he noted were on the high side.



"They should increase it but the rate is too high," argued the businessman.

Janet Fiakeyeh, a shop assistant on her part, pleaded with the Commission to adjust its rates downwards to cushion the ordinary consumer.



"I want to plead on behalf of some of us that some of us may not be having much money so we plead that if they can reduce it, that'll be okay," she pleaded.

Though she agrees that the utility companies need the revenue to operate efficiently, Janet nevertheless maintained that some consumers may not be able to meet the new demands.



Hayford, a resident of Akrade and a taxi driver who said he pays an average of fifty cedis monthly for electricity, fears that the new rates could be above his earrings.



He noted: "I'm not happy with the increments because I don't have any work to do to pay those new tariffs."



Watch the interview below

