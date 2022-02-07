Increase sachet, bottled water prices to fight sanitation - Kwame Kwakye to Sanitation Ministry

General News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A former Presiding Member for Kwadaso Municipal Assembly Kwame Kwakye is advocating for price increment of sachet and bottled water to help reduce poor sanitation caused by empties of sachet and bottled water in the country.



Ghana is gradually losing the fight against sanitation despite efforts by previous and current governments as a result of the indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste in major cities across the country



Speaking on TIME WITH ASSEMBLY MEMBERS show hosted by Osei Kwadwo on AMBASSADOR TV on YouTube and monitored MyNewsGh.com, Kwame Kwakye explained that increasing the price of sachet and bottled water will help reduce poor sanitation in Ghana.



According to him “We all know that bottled and sachet water have become the major cause of poor sanitation in Ghana and I believe with the increment of the prices, it will help the sanitation fight agenda”.



“Sachet water which is 30 pesewas should be increased to 50 pesewas and bottled water which is Ghc1.20 should be Ghc1.50 pesewas so when you buy and return the sachet or the bottle, the additional price will be given back to you,” he said.



“Sanitation Ministry should work with the assembly to set up offices so the person who will return his/her sachet or bottle after buying the water can get his/her returns” Kwame Kwakye explained.



He added, “this policy will prevent people from throwing away sachets and bottles after buying water and it will help reduce sanitation situation in the country”.



“It will also create employment in the country to reduce high unemployment rate because people will also go to communities to buy people’s sachets and bottles, pay them and bring it to the assembly for their money.”