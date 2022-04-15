Increase power generation output to prevent ‘dumsor’ – IES to Energy Ministry

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Research Analyst with the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Fritz Mosses, has said the temporal power outages being experienced in Ghana might become permanent.



According to him, the country’s existing power production rate and capacity are low and cannot sustain the increasing demand of power as a result of population growth.



“I was expecting to see some power outages and as a developing nation our existing power consumption is low but if we don’t increase our generation and output, then the temporal power outages we are suffering might become permanent,” he said in an interview with Don Kwabena Prah of Happy98.9FM’s ‘EpaHoa Daben’ political show.



Mr. Mosses explained that if the power generation capacity in Ghana is not increased, there will be a need for load shedding and maybe ‘dumsor’ eventually. “But we can say for a fact that currently, we are not suffering load shedding or dumsor.”



In the midst of the recent intermittent power outages experienced in parts of the country, Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has pleaded with Ghanaians to bear with the managers of the country’s energy sector as they work to improve the power sector.



The Minister for Energy made this appeal when he addressed the media on the current developments in the country’s energy sector on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Ministry of Information’s media briefing series.



According to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, although he concedes that parts of the Central and Western Regions including parts of Accra are currently experiencing intermittent power outages, the challenge, he says, has nothing to do with the generation capacity as the country has enough installed capacity compared to the peak demand.



Explaining the cause of the recent outages, the minister noted that the challenge is a result of a combination of factors which include current ongoing works to upgrade and strengthen the country's transmission network and the burnt Aboadze Switch Yard.