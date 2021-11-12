Increase our allowance – Veterans to government

General News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) has called on the government to increase the monthly allowance of its members to help improve their standard of living.



The association also wants the government to pay particular attention to the health needs of its members.



Speaking on the sidelines of the 76th Remembrance Day Service held in Kumasi on Thursday, 11 November 2021, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of VAG, Ex-Warrant Officer One (WO1) George Appiah, bemoaned the poor living conditions of some of its members.



He told Class91.3FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah that: “Our concerns are many, especially on health. Most of our people are not well. Some of them are bedridden now but where’s the money to take care of them?”



“The government doesn’t mind us. The little that he’s taking, he uses the same thing to pay for his medical bills”, he bemoaned.



Mr Appiah urged the government to address their concerns, saying: “We want the government to raise our standard of living, especially on health and education”.



“Most of us are not well and our children’s education, too, once you’re out, nobody cares for you”.



“Concerning our monthly allowance, they should improve it for us,” the Ashanti Regional VAG Chairman noted.



Ninety-three-year-old ex-sergeant Samuel Kwabeng, who retired from the British and Ghanaian Army in 1989, also indicated that he is forced to live on the GHS1,500 monthly allowance he receives, out of which he pays his utility bills and the school fees of his child at the University of Cape Coast.



“I pay the light bill, I pay a water bill, I pay rent. You can’t do anything at all. I do pay school fees,” the ex-sergeant said.



He, therefore, urged the government to increase the allowance.