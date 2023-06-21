Incorporate school libraries into Ghana Library Authority – CEO

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Library Authority, Mr. Hayford Siaw, has appealed to the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to entrust the management of school libraries nationwide to the authority.



Mr Siaw believes that the authority is well-positioned to support and operate many of these school libraries, ensuring their improved management and overall state.



Mr Siaw expressed confidence in the authority's expertise to effectively handle and enhance the functionality of these facilities.



During an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM's Ghana Yensom morning show on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, he made this appeal.



Currently, the authority boasts of a collection of approximately 1.4 million books and has expanded its library network from 61 to 118 branches across the country.



In addition, the authority has established a partnership with a Mobile Network Organization to provide internet services in all library facilities nationwide.



As one of the oldest public institutions in Ghana, the Ghana Library Authority utilizes innovation and technology to meet the evolving demands of education.



“Our commitment to innovation has resulted in 1.5 million library visits last year, and we have the aim to reach 2 million visits by the end of this year,” he revealed.



Mr Siaw further highlighted that the authority has renovated its mobile library vans to reach out to underserved areas, particularly cluster schools lacking proper library facilities.



In conclusion, the CEO of the Ghana Library Authority has called for the incorporation of school libraries into the authority's management, citing their vision, expertise, and commitment to improving library services across the country.