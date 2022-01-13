Incompetent people managing our education without any plan - CCT Executive

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Central Regional Secretary for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Mr. Amos Amoah, has opined that education in Ghana today is being managed poorly.



He said how to manage education in the country has become a major problem without any clear cut-plan for the sector.



Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said persons who are currently managing the education sector are incompetent.



He quizzed “what is the clear cut plan for education by the government. As we speak, there is no clear-cut plan for education in the country. Where is the plan? Every government brings in its own plan. A government says progressive free senior high. This current government says free SHS.



"If we had a clear-cut plan in place, there would be no manipulation of the system. With a clear cut-plan, we can not be controlled anyhow. With a plan, every government will pursue that plan.”



Mr. Amoah went on to state that we need to hand over the management of education in Ghana to technocrats and competent persons.



“We need experienced, competent and persons with the needed skills to manage our education sector. They can manage it well. With the politicians, they have no clear-cut plan for the sector in Ghana,” he added.