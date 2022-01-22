Incompetent executives took NPP from 169 seats to 137 – Opare-Ansah lashes

Politics of Saturday, 22 January 2022

The former Member of Parliament(MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah has taken the current National Executives of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to the cleaners for doing very little to improve on the electoral fortunes of the party.



He noted that instead, they have succeeded in slimming the brighter side of the party that was bequeathed them by the executives who were suspended prior to the 2016 general elections.



The General Secretary aspirant of the NPP believes the outcome of the 2020 polls tells everyone the kind of national executives the party has and he wonders if their continued stay in power could guarantee anything better for the NPP.



He stated in an interview with Accra-based Citi Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com that instead of building a solid foundation they succeeded, they rather weakened which is a manifestation of the 2020 elections results.



“We won the 2012 elections, and it was stolen from us when the new executives had been given the opportunity to do a better job. I will not credit [the new executives]. Funny enough, we saw their work in 2020 when we had power, and resources with 169 seats, they came back to 137”, he said.



“I am not sure about these executives [retaining] us in power. We had a set of executives who were suspended in 2015. Prior to that, we had successfully conducted parliamentary elections. I don’t think the result of the 2016 elections was because of the people who assumed office after the others were suspended,” he disclosed.