Incompetent, aged ECG MD must go – Staff beat wardrums

General News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana have given a strong indication that they cannot work with their current Managing Director.



According to the staff of the company, the Managing Director Kwame Agyeman-Budu is illegally occupying the position and signing documents which is not supposed to be the case.



The staff contend that the Managing Director reached retirement age in February 2021 and should therefore not parade himself as the MD of the company but from the look of things government seems unperturbed about the illegality being perpetrated.



Apart from his age, he has been described as incompetent and therefore a liability to the company and needs to be taken off to allow for a competent replacement to take over.



“The MD reached the 60 years mandatory retirement on February 21, 2021. The earlier petition sent through the board chair informing the board that, staff will not work with the MD due to non-performance and retirement is yet to receive any response”.



The workers led by their divisional leadership under the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are calling for the immediate exit of the MD indicating that they will not support any form of contract extension by the government.