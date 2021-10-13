‘Incompetent’ Martin Amidu must be probed for ‘wasting’ two and half years – Gary Nimako

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gary Nimako, a member of the legal team of the New Patriotic Party has called for a probe into the work of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.



Nimako whiles making submissions on Okay FM said that Martin Amidu embarked on an expedition against the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga despite not having evidence worthy for prosecution.



He passed a damning verdict on Amidu’s spell as Special Prosecutor, stressing that he state resources and time were wasted during his stay in office.



Gary Nimako said that instead of focusing on his core duties, Martin Amidu engaged in tasks which in his estimation were of no benefit to the nation.



He appealed for support for the current SP, Kissi Agyebeng, who he claims has shown the willingness to discharge his duties.



“You have to weigh the case and realize, if there is enough evidence then you go to court. If there is not enough evidence, you don’t waste the taxpayers’ money by going to court. You must weigh the evidential basis before you go to court. He was just running his mouth for two and half years and there is nothing to show for it. Kissi Agyebeng is working now so we should all support him.



“He was just incompetent. Go to the board members and ask them about their dealings with him, his relationship with them and how he conducted his duties. He is gone so we should let him be. He should continue writing, nothing will come out of it. He was given the job but did nothing.



“I wish he will be investigated and taken to court over the job he did in those two and half years. People will not agree but he should be made to account for his tenure. The truth must be told, when you are dealing with the law, you have to put aside political sentiments else it will cloud your judgement,” he said on Okay FM.



His comments follow Kissi Agyebeng’s decision to withdraw the case of Mahama Ayariga over the purchase of some vehicles.



The Special Prosecutor on Monday argued that it would have been a waste of time and resources for the state to continue with the case.



“This case had to do with using public office for private gain. We have entered a nolle prosequi to discontinue the case so there is no charge against Mahama Ayariga as it stands. When I assumed office and further scrutinized the docket and look at the level of evidence, we deem that the republic will be unable to win this case based on the standard of fighting criminal cases which is beyond reasonable doubt. We will not be able to approve it.



“Secondly it appears certain that we will suffer the same fate similar to this one which was dismissed on 7th May 2021. It will be a complete waste of time to open this further and get to a point it will only be dismissed. Having re-examined the docket and gone through it, I have taken this decision,” he said.



