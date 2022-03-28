Incompetent Akufo-Addo luckiest President alive – Bawa Mogtari

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

An aide to the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari is questioning whether the fourth estate of the realm still exists in Ghana.



She is asking because the President of Ghana is having a field day even though he has failed woefully to ensure that Ghanaians live the dream as he promised.



To Bawa Mogtari, the Fourth Estate should be mounting pressure on the government to deliver on its promises of making life better for the people.



However, that seems not to be the case as everyone is hoping that the government can do better.



Bawa Mogtari who made this known in a tweet said “Is there a fourth Estate of the realm, Is there a price on goodwill, or is PR President Akufo-Addo must be the luckiest Leader alive- drag the economy into a ditch and still have everyone hoping that you can do better!!”



Ghana is currently in economic turmoil. Currently, the prices of fuel are up and that affects the general prices of goods and services.



The cost of living has skyrocketed making life extremely difficult for citizens in the West African Country.