Include names of culprits in your report – PAC Chairman to Auditor-General

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) James Klutse Avedzi, has urged the Auditor-General to indicate the names of officers recommended in the reports to refund unaccounted monies due to infractions instead of mentioning only their positions.



According to the Chairman, the current practice of mentioning only the positions of officers at the Districts in the report without their names creates misunderstanding because particular officers cited for infractions may no longer be in those positions at the time of the consideration of the report.



Mr Klutse-Avedzi made this general observation in Tamale, during the fourth-day Public Hearing of the Auditor-General’s Report on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies Common Fund and Other Statutory Funds for the year ended 31st December 2018 and the Accounts of District Assemblies (IGF) for the year ended 31st December 2018.



The Vice-Chairman Hon. Samuel Atta-Mills, Ranking Member Hon. Kofi Okyere Agyekum, and Members of the Committee questioned officers from the Municipal and District Assemblies in the North East and Savannah Regions on various infractions cited in the reports.



The Municipal and District Assemblies were Bole, West Gonja, Central Gonja, North Gonja, East Gonja, Bunkprugu – Nankpaduri, Mamprugu - Moagduri, Yunyoo – Nasuan, Chereponi, Sawla – Tuna – Kalba, East Mamprusi and West Mamprusi.