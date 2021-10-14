Incest allegations against NDC guru: Presidential staffer calls out ‘silent’ Bawah Mogtari, Oye Bampoe

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An executive of the NDC in the Central Region has been accused of having sexual intercourse with his daughter



• He is facing criminal charges for committing incest



• Nana Hesse Ogiyir has questioned the silence of some NDC persons on the issue



A presidential staffer, Nana Hesse Ogyiri, has called out some prominent members of the opposition National Democratic Congress over their silence on the alleged case of incest against the Central Regional Communications Officer of the party, Kwesi Dawood.



Nana Hesse Ogyiri is questioning why the persons and the Denzel Group Foundation have opted to be mute on the issue.



“Where is Joyce Bawa Mogtari? Where is Ras Mubarak? Where is Hon Sam Dzata George? (As for u I can excuse u, u are fighting a public interest issue). Where is Oye Lither Nèè Bampoe Addo? Denzel Group Foundation...Where are u people?



“Are u people pretending not to have heard that your NDC member is doing "Suhum Nsawam" with his 15yrs old daughter?,” he quizzed.



Nana Hesse Ogyiri’s recently came under-fire by the aforementioned persons after he made some sexually suggestive comments about Farida Mahama, a daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Hesse Ogyiri was accused of making pedophilic statements on social media against Farida Mahama during her birthday celebration.



Allegations of incest against Kwesi Dawood



Kwesi Dawood is having a battle with the law after his 15-year-old daughter made allegations of defilement against him.



He is reported to have subjected the girl to sexual intercourse which is termed as incest.



He was declared wanted by the police in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast but he turned himself and was processed for court on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.



He was granted GH¢30,000 bail by the Cape Coast Circuit Court.







