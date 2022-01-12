Incessant robberies throwing teachers, nurses out of Asikasu

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Correspondence from the Eastern Region



Teachers, nurses and other professionals posted to Asikasu in the Eastern Region are living in fear over the incessant robberies in their homes by criminals living in the community.



Chief of Asikasu, Barima Konadu Yadom said victims of incidents of theft and robbery together with their colleagues see relocation from the community as the only way out of their predicament.



The victims have been robbed of several household items including fridges, television sets, laptops and other personal effects.



According to the chief, the issue which has happened over the years once upon a time discouraged drivers plying the Accra- Asikasu route from picking Asikasu bound passengers or refused to stop in the town to enable passengers aboard the vehicle alight in the community due to the fear of being attacked.



“Some time ago, drivers loading from Circle (Accra) refused to pick passengers heading towards Asikasu due to incidents of robbery, weed-smoking and violence perpetrated by the youth,” he recalled.



Barima Konadu Yadom named one Dotse as one of the most hardened armed robbers in the community who has engaged in several robbery activities in the community. The activities of the criminals, the chief regretted have led to many nurses and teachers leaving the community.



He narrated, “On the night of the 31st of December while we were at church he (Dotse) sneaked into the house of Madam Awitor whom he had robbed severally and stole several items. He also robbed a nurse of her belongings including two flat-screen TVs and home theaters. Many nurses have relocated from the community due to his activities. When teachers come, they leave, when nurses come they leave.”



The suspect, he said has been apprehended with the aid of the Saliki Zongo of the area and is currently in the hands of the Asamankese police.



The chief however cautioned the police through the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare to ensure that the suspect is not released to return to the community. “I want the IGP to know that if that boy is released to return to this community, I am a chief, I shall advise myself,” he warned.



Another canker he also expressed regret at, is the proliferation of ‘wee ghettos’ in the area. He said, “there are a lot of wee ghettos springing up, drug abuse, a lot of impropriety being perpetrated by the youth.”



Barima Konadu Yadom chided the police for not doing enough to address the problem, threatening to call for reinforcement to deal with the situation.



He also cited claims of bribery against the police accused of taking monies from the deviants and refusing to enforce the law.



A victim who narrated her ordeal at the hands of the criminals to GhanaWeb said she returned home to realize that everything in her room had been stolen.



“When I returned home, they had cut the door frame and upon entry, I realized my single-sitter stuffy chair, fridge, center table, TV stand, two flat-screen TVs, decoder, two extension boards, standing fan, soap, teacups, shoes, electric lunch box, mosquito spray, air refresher, ceramic bowls, [had been stolen],” she disclosed.



The young nurse who felt traumatized by the situation said she is contemplating relocating from the Asikasu community. She said, “It scares me, I want to leave because my mother said, “you’re not safe, you must relocate.”



She was however able to recover some of her stolen items after a suspect who was arrested led the police to his hideout where he had kept the items.



A victim and a landlady, Christiana Awitor recalled several instances of stealing perpetrated on the household. The situation, she added has forced some tenants to relocate from her house and the community. “All the tenants are moving out because they can’t stay in someone’s house and their rooms turned into ‘shopping malls,” she said.