Inbound Religious Tourism: Thousands of worshippers from West Africa throng Prang

Religion of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

Ghana's religious tourism is gaining currency in West Africa as the annual celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) continues to attract international attention.



At least representatives of the Tijaniya sect of Suffi in Islam, and participants from West African countries graced the occasion this year after three years of covid restrictions that affected the organization of the annual event



Religious tourism is significantly growing in Africa, and North Africa is currently leading the campaign following the establishment of Tijaniya movement, founded by Sheikh Tijani, a great son of Morocco.



In West Africa, Senegal is leading this religious tourism campaign following the establishment and observation of the annual programme at Kawula, the hometown of Sheikh Ibrahim An-Nyas. He was one of the most respected scholars who learnt under the tutelage of Sheikh Tijani.



Aside from Senegal, Nigeria is second with the highest retention of a number of annual pilgrims who make the journey of religious tourism to the most populous nation in Africa.



This is done through the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed which is being organized by Sheikh Bawukyi, a powerful Tijaniya leader in Nigeria.



In Ghana, the Tijaniya sect became popular under the distinctive and distinguish leadership of the late Sheikh Meikano Jallo of Prang in Pru West District of Bono East Region.



Since his demise, his eldest son, Sheikh Abdul Failu Meikano Jallo, took over the mantle of leadership and has been leading the organization of the annual religious tourism programme under an umbrella organization known as the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview, the scholars in charge of organizing the event described the moral role of the founders of Tijaniya in the exercise of bringing worshippers together as a religious duty, national and international in character.



The Director in charge of Communications at the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Musah called for a concerted effort at consolidating the gains being made through the organization of this magnificent religious tourism program



He established with facts the sweat and toil of Sheikh Abdulai Meikano in making Tijaniya a household name in Ghana. According to him, at the time, this was done under extremely difficult circumstances.



He recalled the disturbances that occurred in the past when Sheikh Abdulai Meikano was spreading the gospel according to the teachings and practices of both Prophet Mohammed and Sheikh Tijani in Ghana in the late 1970s and early 1980s when many Islamic scholars at the time were afraid to speak because of victimization let alone promote doctrines of the Tijaniya sect.



He also traced the historical relationship between the Tijaniya sect and governance and pointed out the healthy relationship that existed between Ghana's first President Kwame Nkrumah and Sheikh Ibrahim, founder of Tijaniya in Senegal.



Chairman of Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana, USA branch, Alhaji Rashid Gariba, in an interview pointed out the significance of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed and how Ghana could tap into its organization to boost inbound tourism development



He revealed that although many government officials often honor invitations to join pilgrims to observe the annual program, they actually do not see the tourism side of the event despite knowing that people from all over the sixteen West African countries participate in their numbers and that could easily prepare grounds for the tourism sector to harness tourism potentials during the annual event.



Consequently, he called on the government of Ghana to identify the program as one of the untapped tourism potentials in the country and take the right steps immediately in order to make maximum use of subsequent editions for the expansion of the country's tourism sector.