Inadequate equipment likely to collapse Ho Polyclinic

Health News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: Akpabli Daniel Yao, Contributor

Health service delivery at Ho Polyclinic (Leprosarium) commonly known as Dornorkodzi in the Volta Regional capital is likely to stop if urgent attention is not given to support its operations.



The Ho Polyclinic is a Ghana Health Service facility and provides general health care services to most of the communities in Ho.



The facility, despite being known as a clinic best designated for dermatology or skin conditions also renders general health care services, child welfare, E.N.T, and A.R.T clinic, OPD and referral cases since they undertake antenatal and postnatal care services and Pharmacy making it a complete facility to discharge health care services under the Ghana Health Service.



Ho Polyclinic has a total of over Fifteen (15) Units within the facility including Maternity, Emergency wards, and Laboratory, and receives at least Sixty (60) to Eighty-Five (85) patients in a month.



However, Inside Ghana News Service (IGNEWSS) checks revealed that the facility, despite good recommendation and health care delivery to its clients, is under a serious deficit of equipment, a situation hindering service delivery within the facility.



Investigations carried out upon patients' displeasure at the facility revealed that the facility lacks major equipment forcing patients on admission to seek other important medical examinations elsewhere before personnel in the facility can discharge their service on those sicknesses.



A confirmation by the Clinic revealed that the GHS facility can not run Laboratory Investigations or even a Scan due to lack of Laboratory equipment.



Irish D. Adzah the Medical Superintendent of the facility told IGNEWSS reporter in Ho that, clients always have to move out of the facility to get the laboratory test done elsewhere before they can complete their services on the patients.



She noted that the situation has been a stress on both clients and the clinic since some go and never come back due to the amount of money involved.



Sometimes clients have to travel outside Ho to seek medical attention.



"Aside these services that we provide, we have been facing some challenges, we are not able to run some lab investigations or scans, so my clients have to move out to get these labs done, which is quite stressful for them moving up and down," Dr. Irish Adzah confirmed.



She mentioned Ultrasound scan, which is mostly used for pregnant women, and also a Biochemistry analyser which is used to run laboratory tests such as liver function, lipid profile and urinal function tests.



According to her "We usually do these Labs, but all these Labs have to be run outside".



The Medical Superintendent later disclosed that in their quest to enhance health services to the general public patronization the clinic has planned to set up a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for which they need at least two (2) phototherapy machines for jaundiced babies into the facility.



They are therefore appealing for aid from benevolent individuals, organizations, and the Government to support the facility.



Ho Polyclinic was started in 1926 as a Leprosy Hospital by the Basel Group of Missionaries. In February 1996, it was converted into a Polyclinic.



However, the Vision statement adopted for the clinic is “To be the health institution of choice by residents of Ho Municipality by 2018” and the Mission is “To provide comprehensive primary level healthcare as well as treatment of skin ailments to clients in the Ho but it seemed stories from the facility have not reflected the mission and vision statement as at 2022.