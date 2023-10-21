In which country will NAM1 be allowed to do this? - Bridget Otoo on GH₵5 million release

General News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality and TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has raised concerns over NAM1's recent actions, suggesting that it might be an attempt to influence police officers.



She was reacting to reports that the former CEO of Menzgold has handed over GH₵5 million in cash to the Ghana Police Service for the purpose of initiating the payment process to its customers.



In a series of posts on her X handle, she questioned the legitimacy of his action, wondering why what he did would be allowed in other countries.



She also expressed doubt about the gesture, implying that this act is a form of bribery aimed at gaining favour with the police officers involved in his arrest.



“In which country will a fraudster like @nam_the_patriot be allowed to do this? This is a form of bribe for the police who are to arrest him to distribute money on his behalf!” She said in the post.



Bridget Otoo's tweets raise questions about the legality and ethics of NAM1's actions, especially regarding the intended use of the released funds for the aggrieved customers. The situation continues to be a matter of public concern and legal scrutiny.



NAM1, whose real name is Nana Appiah Mensah, has been at the center of a legal battle following the collapse of his gold dealership firm, Menzgold, in 2019. Many customers saw their investments locked up in the company, leading to widespread unrest.



NAMI was initially charged with 14 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



The charges were later amended from 61 with his plea yet to be taken on them.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.



The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



DSP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea-taking of the accused.



In September 2023, NAM 1 was charged with 39 charges by the Office of the Attorney General. The charges include fraud by false pretense, fraudulent breach of trust, and money laundering.



In which country will a fraudster like @nam_the_patriot be allowed to do this?

This is a form of bribe for the police who are to arrest him to distribute money on his behalf!



Smh #Nam1isascammer #Jailhim #OccupyJulorbiHouse pic.twitter.com/FDFQdocJLi — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) October 21, 2023

