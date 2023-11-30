In the heat of anger, we may overreact – Citizen Kofi retracts to ‘stone whoever votes for NPP’ comment

Politics of Thursday, 30 November 2023

After some Ghanaians accused Dr Kofi Amoah of inciting violence following his tweet that whoever votes for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next twenty (20) years should be stoned for being a traitor, the businessman has retracted suggesting he overreacted.



Citizen Kofi, as he is affectionately called, in a tweet on November 28, 2023, appeared incensed having sighted a video of Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, listing the amount of debts the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government owes Ghana’s external creditors.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Friday, November 25, 2023, during the debate on the 2024 Budget and Financial Statement, Ricketts-Hagan laughed at the suggestion that Ghana’s economy was turning the corner by proponents of the government.



According to the legislator, the Akufo-Addo government has only managed to sink the country into debt which would take several years to repay.



The MP went on to list Ghana’s debts which the government is not paying as follows:



1. Paris Club - $2 billion



2. Chinese government - $1.9 billion



3. Non-Paris Club members - $3.8 billion



4. Chapmenten - $2.5 billion



5. $8.8 billion to the IMF



6. $14.9 billion to the Eurobond market



7. $8.8 billion in multilateral debts (the highest in Africa)



Two days after the tweet, Citizen Kofi has admitted to reacting with rage. He called on the general public to avoid any form of violence.His tweet on November 3, 2023, sighted by GhanaWeb reads: “Message revisited: In the heat of anger, deep disappointment and sadness for one’s nation, we may overreact. I’m still sad and disappointed but sisters and brothers, let tempers cool off.“Let’s not stone anybody, even figuratively, let’s get back to what I always preach: Love and unity.”BB