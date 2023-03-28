‘In politics, the talking is usually more than our actions’ – Joe Wise on ministerial approvals

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The first Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu who is popularly known as Joe Wise has stated that politicians typically speak more than they act, thus the public shouldn't be alarmed by their pronouncements.



“In politics, the talking is usually more than our actions so you shouldn’t be intimidated by what we say,” he said.



Joe Wise explained that, the more talk and less action analogy is true because the minority caucus threatened to reject the six nominees at a press conference before some of their members defied the position of the caucus to vote with the Majority.



Speaking in an interview with Onua FM on March 28, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti region added that citizens should ascertain the legality of politicians' statements before giving them credence.



He noted that despite missing two of the majority lawmakers, the Majority still they went ahead to win the approval of the ministers.



“Many of us use our mouths to clear thorns, so we are not hurt by them” meaning they speak without actions and subsequently don’t feel the heat embedded in the actual work.



Prior to the vetting of ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament, the NDC had issued a directive to its MPs to reject the nominees in demand for a reduction in the size of the current government.



However, when the House conducted a secret ballot on the nominees, all six got overwhelming votes despite the equal numbers on both sides of the House.



The outcome of the voting process has led to accusations of treachery being made against the minority MPs.



Some members of the caucus have since taken to social media to express their disappointment with the result while others have sought to claim their innocence.



How the said ministers were voted



KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry with 154 YES votes, 116 NO votes, one rejected ballot and one abstention.



So, should all the 136 NPP MPs present have voted for him, it means that at least 18 NDC MPs voted to approve him.



Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture:



Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) was approved as the Minister of Food and Agriculture with 167 YES votes, 98 NO votes, one rejected vote and 2 abstentions.



So, should all the 136 NPP MPs present should have voted for him, it means that at least 31 NDC MPs voted for him.



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs:



Also, Stephen Asamoah Boateng was approved to become the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs with 147 YES votes, 122 NO votes and three abstentions.



This means that at least 11 NDC parliamentarians voted to approve Asamoah Boateng’s appointment.



Mohammed Amin, Minister of State (at the Finance Ministry):



One hundred and fifty-two (152) MPs voted to approve Mohammed Amin as the Minister of State (at the Finance Ministry), with 123 voting to reject his approval and 3 others abstaining.



This implies that at least 16 NDC MPs voted to approve Mohammed Amin.



Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry:



Also, 146 MPs voted to approve Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, to become the deputy minister for Trade and Industry which means that at least 10 NDC MPs voted with the majority caucus.



One hundred and twenty-three (146) rejected his nomination and 3 abstained from voting.



And finally, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



AM/SARA