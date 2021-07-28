'In all things give thanks to God' - Koku Anyidoho speaks after NDC sacking

• Koku Anyidoho has been sacked from the National Democratic Congress party



• This comes after several complaints from some members of the party about Anyidoho's behaviour towards the party in public



• Koku Anyidoho, in response said he knows 'this too shall pass'



Following the opposition National Democratic Congress' sack letter to their member, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, he has reacted to it in series of tweets.



Using a biblical verse to console himself, Koku Anyidoho said he remains grateful to God for this happening.



He furthered that he'll keep developing Asomdwee park (where Atta-Mills was buried) and make sure the former President's legacy's lives forever.



In one of his tweets sighted by GhanaWeb, Koku Anyidoho professed his love for mother Ghana, adding that, these 'troubles' will pass.



"I continue to remain focused on growing the Atta-Mills Institute, building Asomdwee Park, & flying high the legacy of President Atta-Mills. My bible tells me that, in all things, I should give thanks to God Almighty for His grace and mercies. I love Ghana."







A statement by the party on Tuesday said Mr. Anyidoho who was already on suspension cannot parade himself as a member of the party again.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of a statement from the party stated.



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," it added.



Koku Anyidoho has been asked to return any property in his custody belonging to the party.



Also, he will forfeit monies, dues or subscription fees that he’s made to the party while he was an active member.



