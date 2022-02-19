'In a serious democracy, Annoh-Dompreh would resign as MP' - Stan Dogbe on 'fake signatures' saga

General News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Stan Dogbe, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has turned the heat on Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, on the matter of 'faked' signatures on a motion he filed in Parliament recently.



The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP was leader of a four-member Private Members' motion filed to demand a bipartisan probe into the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.



It emerged yesterday, February 18 that two of the MPs mentioned as sponsors were not consulted before their names were included. They subsequently wrote to ask that their names be expunged from the said motion.



Commenting on the development on his Facebook handle, Stan Dogbe stated: "Just listened to an audio in which Annoh-Dompreh is asking people to be rational!!!

Really! In a serious democracy, we should not even be here talking.



"Annoh-Dompreh should have began preparations to resign from the very August House of Parliament, following the revelation that at least 2 of the people he mentioned as sponsors of the bill say they were not aware. And he is rather asking people to be rational!!!" he added.



Background



Four MPs reportedly filed a Private Members Motion demanding an inquest into the passing of the late president.



The original four were: Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Poku, and Tema Central MP, Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey.



However, in a sharp twist, barely 24-hours later, the Mpraeso and Tema Central MPs, wrote to have their names expunged from the motion filed.



“Though we are aware of a broader discussion on the motion, we are unaware of any such motion being filed under our instruction and in our names.

"We therefore call on your high office to expunge our names as co-sponsors of the said motion” a statement signed by the two MPs read.



July 24, 2022, will mark ten years since the passing of former President Atta-Mills.



