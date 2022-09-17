Impound vehicles with office of the president stickers - Presidency to Police

General News of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, has asked the police to arrest and impound any vehicle embossed with Office of the President stickers.



This follows the arrest of a foreign national identified as Ghaadour Hishan-Hassaan. Hassaan was detained by the police at Accra Airport for driving a vehicle with an unauthorized sticker of the Office of the President on it.



In a text sent during Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' Mr Bossman wrote: "Jubilee House and for that matter, the presidency does not give stickers to any official. We have a way of coding our vehicles which I shall not disclose for security reasons.



"Please in the name of the constitution's letter, the police should arrest and impound any vehicle which bears any sticker purporting to be from the office of the President; no matter the status or office of the occupants of such vehicles," Kwami Sefa Kayi, host of the programme, read the text.