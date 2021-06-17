Imported coronavirus vaccines are safe - FDA

General News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

The Food & Drugs Authority said on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccines procured by the country are safe and efficacious.



According to the FDA, it uses the Emergency Use Authorization(EUA) pathway to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during pandemics.



In a press statement, it indicated that "to date, the FDA has authorized the importation, distribution and use of these three COVID-19 vaccines; Sputnik V, Covishield and Johnson & Johnson.



It is important to note that, all these vaccines have been authorized for use in several countries around the world, for instance, Sputnik V has been authorized in 71 countries, Covishield in 170 countries and Johnson & Johnson in 74 countries".



The FDA indicated that all vaccines imported into the country are inspected for compliance with the manufacturer's instructions on product handling and storage.



It further took exception to some commentators saying the vaccines being deployed by the Ghana Health Service are not effective.



The Authority assured the public of its commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of the public.



