Implementation of E-Levy amidst economic hardship insensitive - CPP takes a swipe at government

Politics of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

The leadership of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has taken a swipe at the Nana Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the promulgation and implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) which took effect on Sunday, May 1, 2022.



Director of Communications for CPP, Sylvestor Sarpong-Soprano, says the party is against the Levy as it further worsens the plight of Ghanaians.



“We feel that it’s one thing creating jobs for Ghanaians and imposing extra taxes on them, and another further burdening them when the government has been unable to create enough jobs.



“Ghanaians are distressed. It is unfair and insensitive of Nana Akufo-Addo to force this cruel tax on us Ghanaians amidst the hardships. Besides, how do we expect him to have any feel for Ghanaians? He has no idea what the ordinary Ghanaian is going through as he sits in his bathroom airplane. The CPP is totally against the implementation of the E-Levy.”



The Levy was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5% after several protests led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Civil Society Groups.



The government had hoped to rake in about GH¢7 billion from the collection of the 1.5% levy on mobile money and other electronic transactions, but the figure was revised downwards to about GH¢4 billion recently.



