Implement policies to improve the lives of Ghanaians - Bishop Asare

Bishop Bernard Ogyiri Asare, the General Overseer of the Zion Praise Chapel International, has urged government to implement policies geared towards improving the lives of Ghanaians so as to alleviate poverty and enhance development.



He said partisan politics was dividing the country and that leadership must ensure multiparty democracy, which created an environment that complemented the efforts of people, irrespective of their political standing, to put the country on the wheels of development and better the lives of citizens.



Ghanaians entered into a social contract with the political party in government and, therefore, expected it to perform to satisfaction, he said.



“Everybody is replaceable whether you are in government or in opposition, for that matter if you fail to perform you will be rejected and replaced.”



Bishop Asare, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, drew the attention of Ghanaians to the fact that the Bible enjoined them to also pray for those in leadership to ensure peace and tranquility.



He said it was good for people to criticise the Government constructively to do its best, adding that "It is also important that people pray for the government to prevent invisible forces that may fight against it".



He cited the confusion on the Floor of Parliament in December, last year, where parliamentarians engaged in fisticuffs, which, he said, did not portray a good image of the Legislature, and called on the church to intercede on their behalf.