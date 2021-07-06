Implement establishment of crèches in schools - GNAT tasks govt

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: newsghana.com.gh

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has appealed to the government to expedite action on setting up crèches in clusters of schools.



It said although a collective agreement was signed, there was the need to build structures of such nature in the interest of young mother teachers.



The move was necessary to enable the young mothers to have ample time to take care of their classes while the babies were being catered for at the crèches.



Madam Gifty Apanbil, a Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Education and Professional Development, GNAT, said nursing mothers in the communities could also take advantage of these establishments to effectively partake in economic activities for the nation’s growth and development.



Madam Apanbil was speaking at a close-out session of the maiden GNAT/CTF/FCE ‘Nkabom’ Project Overseas in-Service Training Workshop at Abankro in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The training was organized by GNAT with support from the Canadian Teachers Federation (CTF).



In all, 160 participating teachers drawn from the 14 GNAT districts in the Volta Region, comprising head-teachers, lower primary, kindergarten (KG), and newly-posted teachers attended the session.



Under the ‘Nkabom’ Project, some topics were designed for teachers serving in deprived and under-served communities to improve their teaching skills and creativity for the development of education in their respective areas.



Madam Apanbil, touching on GNAT’s resolve in providing quality public education, said the authorities would collaborate effectively with the government in achieving that objective.



She suggested the setting up of demonstration basic schools in every district.



“When one school is chosen in a district and provided with the necessary resources as an experimental school, from the kindergarten (KG) to Junior High grades, the performance will improve substantially,” she said.



Comparing performances of that of demonstration Senior High schools, she indicated that if this method was replicated at the basic level, public basic education would improve in performance.



Mr Samuel Mawuena Cody, the Volta Regional GNAT Secretary, advised teachers to take professional development courses seriously to earn promotions.



It was also one of the basic tools in sharpening their knowledge and skills and making them better to handle the children they were teaching.



Mr Cody expressed appreciation to the Association and pledged to lead beneficiary teachers to organize mentorship programmes for others.