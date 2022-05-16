Implement ROPAA to enable Ghanaians abroad to vote – NGPC president

Diasporia News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: Michael Oberteye

The long-standing debate of enabling Ghanaians living abroad to exercise their franchise in the country’s general elections has been rekindled as calls for the implementation of the ROPAA passed in 2006 to enable the process are reignited.



Advocates for the implementation of the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA) insist that equal privilege should be given to citizens of the country living in different parts of the world to partake in the electoral process owning to their massive contributions to the country’s development.



The latest to make this call is the president of the New York-based National Ghana Parade Council (NGPC), Madam Catherine Cudjoe. Speaking during the launch of this year’s Ghana New York Festival at the Bay View Hotel in Accra, she reminded the government of the need to recognize the voting rights of its citizens sojourned outside the country.



She appealed to the government of Ghana to pay attention to the needs of Ghanaians outside the country by allowing them to vote in the country’s general elections. “I’d like to take this opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the government of Ghana to pay attention to the needs of Ghanaians living abroad,” she said.



Her call was based on the “substantial” contributions of money made by Ghanaians living outside the country in the form of remittances back home. The amounts she argued were bigger than what was realized from key sectors of the economy such as the cocoa sector.



Stating a 2015 World Bank report to back her stance, madam Cudjoe said, “According to the world bank report of 2015, a total of 4.9 billion dollars was sent to Ghana as financial remittances from Ghanaians living and working abroad,” she disclosed adding that “this amount was certainly bigger than the total amount we realized from the cocoa sector in that same year.”



She furthered that the $4.9 billion dollars were aside other contributions such as technology transfers, foreign direct investments, social remittances, great works of hometown associations and other works being done by Ghanaians abroad.



She, therefore, expressed regret that despite these massive contributions, they were being denied voting rights and appealed to the government and parliament to implement the law without delay. She complained, “However, we still cannot vote to select our leaders in Ghana. Therefore, on behalf of the National Ghana Parade Council, the Progressive Alliance Movement, and other well-meaning organisations, I would like to appeal to the government of Ghana to implement the ROPAA without any further delay.”



Following advocacy by interest groups, a bill was introduced in parliament in 2006, the Representation of the People Amendment Bill (ROPAB) to amend the Representation of the People Amendment Law of 1992 PNDC Law 284.



The law did not make provisions for Ghanaian citizens other than persons working in Ghana’s diplomatic missions, those working with international organizations of which Ghana is a member and Ghanaian students on a government scholarship, to be registered in the countries where they reside.



The ROPAA, Act 2006, ACT 699 was therefore passed to extend the right to participate in voting in public elections and referenda to Ghanaians living outside Ghana.



However, sixteen years after the passage of the law, persons living outside the country are yet to benefit.

Current Electoral Commission Boss, Mrs. Jean Mensah 2018 inaugurated a ROPAA Consultative and Implementation Committee consisting of the EC, Peace Council, civil society organizations and representatives of the political parties.



The committee was tasked to do a “desk research” on countries that were implementing ROPAA such as Mali, South-Africa, the United States and United Kingdom and how it was being implemented in those countries.