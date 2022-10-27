Impeachment against Akufo-Addo may succeed with backing of 80 NPP MP – Obiri Boahen warns

General News of Thursday, 27 October 2022

Former deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has cautioned the governing party that it may be digging its own grave if it fails to recognize the threat posed by some MPs who want Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen; removed from office.



In an October 26, 2022 interview on Okay FM, he observed that it was unprecedented in the history of the country for MPs to revolt against their party and threaten not support government business in Parliament.



While calling for the intervention of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and some party elders, he said the conduct of the MPs was indicative of things to come that will not bode well for the party.



He further urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to heed the calls of the MPs.



"Mr. President, we have learnt history; we know history. We know the lessons of history. Mr. President, in the supreme interest of our tradition, multiparty democracy, please listen to the MPs. You are in a continent that you don’t take chances when issues of political instability rears it head. You are in Africa where something small escalates,” Obiri Boahen said.



Owing to the number of agitating MPs, Obiri Boahene indicated that both the majority and minority sides could impeach the president if somebody decides to trigger the process.



“If you listen to what the majority and minority are saying and somebody decides to make a move for the impeachment of the president, it will succeed if care is not taken. So it is not a simple matter. It can be decided that lets initiate a move to get the president impeached. That possibility is there,” he added.



On Tuesday October 25, a group of NPP MPs held a press conference to demand that Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen be sacked from their respective roles.

According to them, new faces in their stead will inject confidence in the economy which is in decline.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, who spoke on behalf of the over 80 MPs said they will boycott the 2023 budget reading and debate if President Akufo-Addo fails to dismiss his appointees.



Following this, the president has held meetings with the MPs where it is reported that he has appealed to them to allow Ken Ofori-Atta in particular complete ongoing IMF negotiations.







