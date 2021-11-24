Impacto Business Challenge: Building entrepreneurial spirit in church

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: Samuel Laryea, Conttibutor

The Impacto business challenge otherwise known as IBC is a project the youth ministry of Christ Apostolic Church International, La started this year to reduce the growing unemployment rate among the youth of Ghana.



The project which was climaxed on Thursday, November 18 seeded to call for individuals in the youth ministry with viable business ideas but lacks financial support and expert coaching to register.



The core objective of the Impacto Business Challenge (IBC) was to support viable businesses with funding, at the end of the night, the winner received a whooping sum of Ghc 5,000.00 to start the business.



How wonderful is it that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world? The challenge summed three teams namely Deskills Factory, Team Recyclage, and Agro foods markets. The three teams passionately battled it out for the win. Flanked by 4 members in each team.



Each member dressed in a strikingly sharp customized T-shirt. The three teams’ eyes light up with unmistakable hunger, just as they do every time they pitch their ideas.



Team Recyclage, ready to recycle wastes into beauty took to the stage first to battle out their need for the cash prize of Gh¢5000. Recycling is a recycling business idea that intends to focus on used (waste) vehicle tyres, glass bottles, plastic, and bicycle rim to create different products for beautification as well as curbing the sanitation problem in the country.



Deskills Factory dressed "ready to kill" in their beautiful-looking blazers en route to an office. The aim of their business is to provide the youth with training modules for marketable skills (skills that are currently in need) to help them generate income to become financially independent, which would help more youths in La CAC and La at large attain higher education and also help curb social vices.



Last and most certainly not least Agro foods Market, a business that delivers to your doorstep all-natural, fresh and hygienic foodstuffs so you can prepare and enjoy healthy and delicious home-cooked meals minus the hustle and bustle of the market.



Each team put up an incredibly powerful business pitch but only one winner emerged ie Deskills Factory.



Never tell a young person anything can't be done, especially the youth of Christ Apostolic Church International, La central. Until IMPACTO becomes the biggest youth program hosted in Ghana, the youths of LA CAC promised never to stop. It is not hard to connect the dots and realize that the future of these young ones in Christ Apostolic Church International is safe.



Although there were great ideas presented yesterday, there could only be one winner.



Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn co-founder, and venture capitalist also said “If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late.”



Impacto has over the years been an annual program spearheaded by the Youth Ministry of Christ Apostolic Church International, La Central. For the past years, it has been impactful as they bring to light the love of Christ Jesus by making disciples of all nations. The theme for this year is simplified in Acts 1:8 "Empowered for Greater Exploits".



This program has seen lots of influential young achievers come in to inspire the members of the youth ministry to aim and achieve higher feats. Ranking from Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to Bernard Avle, Nana Ama Mcbrown, etc, and to most recently Ohemaa Mercy.



The members of the youth ministry were inspired to venture into entrepreneurship and the winner of this year's maiden edition of Impacto Business Challenge (Deskills Factory) will in the long term grow enough to employ the ever-growing youths without jobs hence reducing unemployment.



