Immigration boss' 2 years contract extension is for what exactly? - Adam Bonaa asks

Political analyst, Adam Bonaa, has raised concerns about the extension of the contract of the Controller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kwame Asuah Takyi.



According to him, the president should not have extended Mr. Takyi's contract but rather relieved him of his job after his retirement date was due.



He said the immigration boss is tired and has already superintended irregularities under his leadership already hence the need for him to be relieved from his duty.



Adam Bonaa was speaking about the loopholes that could have been averted to the re-entry of Aisha Huang.



"I have asked for the boss of the immigration service, Mr Takyi to be relieved of his duty. He is tired, he is supposed to be going on retirement and he has been given two years contract, two years to do what? To superintend over the mess? I have called for him to be sacked because a lot of the things don't add up and there is in fighting among immigration officers in this country. And so, it is possible that in an institution where there is in fighting, you are going to see these things happen and as far I am concerned, they (immigration) have been very negligent,” he added. Background



Aisha Huang was recently arrested for engaging in galamsey-related activities. She is reported to have entered the country via the Togo boarder after her deportation.



Aisha Huang has since been remanded by an Accra High Court and is set to reappear with three others on September 14.



The Attorney General’s office has also assured that it will prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and present crimes.



It will be recalled that Aisha Huang gained notoriety as an illegal mining kingpin in 2017. She was arrested for the same conduct but later deported with the state discontinuing the trial against her.



Justifying why the state had to deport the Chinese national, the Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, addressing some concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019, revealed that, "Putting that woman [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy."



But President Akufo-Addo in 2019 said the deportation of the Chinese galamsey kingpin was a ‘mistake’.



