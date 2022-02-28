Immigration Service to admit Ghana Card as travel document effective 1st March

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Immigration Service says it will begin to admit Ghanaian passengers and dual nationals returning to Ghana on a valid Ghana Card, effective 1st March 2022.



This follows the official recognition of the Ghana Card as an ICAO-compliant travel document. The Ghana Card will serve as an optional travel document.



In a statement, the Ghana Immigration Service informed the public that “until bilateral agreements are signed with other countries, the Ghana Card cannot be used to travel outside the ECOWAS sub-region. Ghanaians who have renounced their Ghanaian citizenship to obtain the citizenship of another country are not eligible to travel on the Ghana Card.”



It added that “it should be noted that dual nationals holding the Ghana Card will not require visas to enter Ghana.”



ENTRY PROCEDURES

• There shall be designated booths at the Kotoka International Airport to process Ghanaian passengers who travel on the Ghana Card into Ghana.



• Upon arrival, the identity of the Ghana Cardholder will be verified against the National Identity Register MIR).



• Once the passenger’s identity has been successfully verified, the passenger is admitted into the country.



DEPARTURE PROCEDURE



On departure, the Ghanaian w. entered Ghana with the Ghana Card will be required to show the Ghana Card to the Immigration officials at the Immigration Departure Control.



CAUTION



A passenger who arrives in Ghana with a fraudulently acquired or fake Ghana Card mil be denied entry and/or arrested and prosecuted in accordance with applicable laws.



It is an offence under Section 52 of Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 5731 for a person to fraudulently acquire or use a forged or fake travel document, and convicted offenders may be fined and/or imprisoned.