Immigration Service on high alert over suspicions of 64 Nigerian Boko Haram jail breakers entering Ghana

General News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suspected Jihadists attack maximum prison in Nigeria



443 out of 879 escaped inmates still on the run



64 suspected Jihadists among escaped Nigerian prison inmates



Regional Sector Commanders of the Ghana Immigration Service have been tasked to institute stringent measures at the nation’s entry points.



This directive by the Comptroller General of GIS comes on the back of a jailbreak staged at the Kuje Maximum Security Prison on the night of Wednesday, July 6, 2022.



In a notice signed on behalf of the Comptroller General, the Deputy Comptroller General of GIS, Laud O. Afrifrah, said some 64 Boko Haram-linked inmates who escaped during the attack will most likely attempt to enter Ghana.



“It is believed that the Jihadist group Boko Haram are behind the attack which saw the use of high-end explosives and guns, that freed all 64 Boko Haram linked inmates at the prison and are among escapees who are still on the run.



“Considering the current immigration trends of Nigerians within the sub-region, it is most likely most of the escapees will attempt to enter Ghana through both approved and unapproved routes. In view of the above, I am directed to inform you to institute stringent measures at all Points of Entry and intensify patrols to deter and intercept all escapees who will attempt to infiltrate the country,” the notice issued on Friday, July 8, 2022 read in part.



Attached to the notice are images of all the 64 suspected Boko Haram suspects.



The attack at the Kuje prison is the latest in recent times staged by suspected Boko Haram Jihadists in Nigeria.



“Official reports indicate at least 443 out of 879 inmates that escaped as a result of the break are still on the run,” the GIS notice said in part.



Find below the full notice by GIS with images of the 64 suspected Boko Haram Jihadists:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.









GA/FNOQ