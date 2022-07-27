Immigration Service goes creative with educational video for Ghanaians seeking greener pastures

General News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has devised a very innovative way of educating unsuspecting Ghanaians falling prey to the clandestine job-seeking trend that has seen many young people sojourning to some Gulf countries.



In a video shared on Twitter, an official of the GIS speaks in Pidgin English, explaining the right processes that any unsuspecting person looking for a chance to leave Ghana for greener pastures should go through.



Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Paul Kittoe of the Immigration Management Bureau, explains that people looking to leave the country for any such job opportunities should use the right channels, which includes speaking to Immigration officials.



He added that, “Right now you go hear say them say some job happen for Bahrain, some job dey Qatar, they need hairdressers for Dubai, Kuwait. Ma people, right now street hot so everybody make wild say e wan take somebody e money so if you hear something like this, you for relax, take your time, chork it.



“Come office; Oh chairman, asimasi say e wan carry me go here den here den here. We go just call am say make e come. If e be legit say everything be clear, e inself e go come but if yawa dey inside a, I dey tell you, in sef e go discharge.



“If you come wey everything be clear, nobody go take any money from you. E be smooth ronning. We just go approve everything then your people fit carry you go. But if some yawa dey wey you no come through we wey you go wey dem lock you a, right now then you go make burden for we the Ghanaians we dey here.”



It is no secret that there have been many stories of how unfairly and inhumane some people seeking greener pastures in some of these Gulf countries have been treated after they found themselves in those countries.



It appears the Ghana Immigration Service is working at reducing such incidents of bad deals with such projects as has been captured in this educative video.



See the video below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.











EA/BOG