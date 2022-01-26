Immigration Officer petitions party over Lambussie NDC internal wrangling

Politics of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Some aggrieved members of the opposition National Democratic Congress of the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region, have filed separate petitions against some party stalwarts on allegations of voting Skirt and Blouse in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



The petitioners alleged that some members of the opposition NDC, including a former DCE under the erstwhile John Mahama regime, Hon Bom-Diyaka Coffie, campaigned for skirt and blouse in the 2020 elections.



In all, the NDC Constituency Chairman, Elias Tongwiise Baloro acknowledged having received six petitions from the petitioners, with Mr Franklin Kpinee alone filling about three (3) of the six (6) petitions.



The said Mr Franklin Kpinee is a branch executive member of the NDC in the Lambussie Constituency and is currently under the Ministry of the Interior (Ghana Immigration Service).



In an earlier report, the respondents have jointly described the petition against them as frivolous, baseless and without substance, as none of the petitioners provided substantial evidence weighty enough to find them guilty.



They also accused some party executives and a 3 time failed Constitutuency Chairmanship aspirant, Mr Sylvester Bayuo, including the former NDC Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency, Hon. Edward Kaale Dery of being behind the scenes working to tarnish their hard-won image and sacrifices for the party in the Constituency.



Meanwhile, the Constituency Chairman, Mr Elias Tongwiise Baloro, entreated the Disciplinary Committee to ensure fairness in their deliberation to rekindle the spirit of peace in the party.