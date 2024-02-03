Immediately pay tier-two pension of TEWU members on strike – Kwabena Donkor to govt

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, the ranking member of Parliament’s Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprises Committee, has requested the government to immediately pay the Tier-two pension of TEWU members on strike.



The MP noted that payment of Tier-two pensions is a legal requirement.



TEWU declared a strike action yesterday, February 1, 2024.



According to them, the government has failed to address various concerns, including welfare needs, Tier-two pension funds, vehicle maintenance allowance, and overtime allowance.



The union has withdrawn various services, including cleaning the environment, setting up classrooms, providing security, and hospital services.



The MP commenting on the issue noted that the government has breached the law.



“Employers are expected to pay or remit their second-tier contribution within the stipulated period, so the government is in breach of that, and the government must honour its obligations as an employer. In terms of the allowances and other issues, I would kindly call on the unions to moderate their rightful position in the context of the dire financial straits the country finds itself in. If the government were to settle the outstanding second-tier payments, it would make it easier for some of us to call on the unions to call off their strike,” he stated.