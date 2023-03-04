Immediately address the issue of vaccine shortage – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 presidential election, has described the distressing shortage of vaccines in the country.



According to her, the situation is alarming and a threat to the fight against childhood killer diseases.



She stressed that the shortage would lower the immunization drive, lower community protection and cause an outbreak, especially among vulnerable children.



The former education minister has asked the government to with immediate effect take steps to address the challenge before it escalates.



"As a matter of urgency, the government should do whatever it takes to ensure that our young children are vaccinated. This unfortunate incident is one more unprecedented negative achievement too many", she explained.



