Immediate past president of the ISACA Accra Chapter appointed to Cyber Security Authority’s board

Regional News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: ISACA Accra Chapter

The immediate past president of the ISACA Accra Chapter Mr. Carl Amanor

Sackey has been appointed to serve on the Cyber Security Authority’s (CSA)

governing board.



The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) which is the national agency responsible for the country’s cybersecurity development inaugurated its maiden Governing Board on Friday, February 18, 2022, to provide oversight responsibility in terms of strategic and policy directions for the Authority.



The Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) provided the legal premise for the induction of the Board.







Members of the Board are Minister for Communications and Digitalisation

(Chairperson), Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, Minister for National Security, Dominic Nitiwul and Minister for Defence, Albert Kan-Dapaah, Ag. Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako three persons from the industry forum namely Prof. Boateng Onwona-Agyeman, Mr. Carl Amanor Sackey and Mad. Adelaide Benneh-Prempeh and three other persons nominated by the President namely Mad. Esther Dzifa Ofori, Mrs Mavis Vijaya Afakor Amoa and Mr Reginald Botchwey.



Mr. Sackey served as president of the ISACA Accra Chapter from 2017 to 2020. During his tenure, he actively championed several key initiatives aimed at improving IT governance at the board level of governmental and financial institutions.