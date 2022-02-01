Imam Defilement Case: Court orders prosecution to file witness statements

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Source: GNA

A Circuit Court in Accra has ordered prosecution in the case of Abdul Mugis a 51-year-old Imam and an Arabic teacher accused of defiling a five-year-old girl at Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, to file witness statements.



This is to enable the court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann to commence with a case management conference.



The court also asked the prosecution to file and serve the accused and his lawyer with the witness statements.



Abdul Mugis, charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.



Mugis is on bail in the sum of GHS 50,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with a title deed.



The matter has been adjourned to February 15.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire earlier narrated that the complainant was the mother of the victim and that both lived together.



It said the accused was an Arabic teacher and resided in the same area as the complainant.



The prosecution said on November 19, this year at about 6:30 am while the complainant was bathing the victim, she complained of pains in her vagina.



It said when the victim was questioned, she narrated the ordeal she had gone through in the hands of the accused on November 18, this year, after closing from Arabic classes in the evening.



The prosecution said the victim indicated that on the said date, the accused took her to his room near the Arabic School, removed her pant, applied pomade into her vagina, and allegedly had sex with her.



It said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit at Nima, Accra, and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to a hospital for examination and treatment and the accused, arrested.