‘Imagine what finance minister has’ - Prophet Kofi Oduro on Cecilia Dapaah saga

Prophet Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry has reacted to the episode of missing monies from the home of a former sanitation minister, Cecilia Dapaah.



He expressed general concern about how politicians across Africa and in Ghana continue to steal funds whiles ordinary people languish in poverty.



In a video of his sermon posted on Ngosra TV, a YouTube channel, he asked that if the sanitation was having that much money in her home, one could only imagine how much the finance minister will be keeping.





His sermon was generally on the damnation of hell which he insists will affect not only politicians but ordinary people who engage in misdeeds.



“We have ministers of state, men and women who are stealing money under their beds, how can you escape the damnation of hell? Many leaders of Africa are already seated in hell. Wicked, cruel people.



“An old woman 60 something years can gather money in her account. They are freezing accounts and the money in the account, I said I will not say it….” He lamented.



He expressed disappointment with how president Akufo-Addo has been handling especially corruption citing his track record in dealing with same before becoming president.



“I pray for my president everyday, yesterday when I was praying, I asked God, what will Akufo-Addo be remembered for?



“If Minister of Sanitation has all this money, can you imagine what Minister of Finance has? Wicked nation, how will you escape the damnation of hell,” he said in connection with the theft of a million dollars and other sums of monies from home of former sanitation minister.



The minister and her husband are currently under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). The OSP has applied to a court to freeze accounts of the former minister after having searched her residences weeks back.



In the substantive case of the theft, her two former house helps and five other accomplices are before an Accra Circuit Court for theft and misappropriation of stolen funds.





“It is not every money we spend,” he tasked preachers to speak out. He added that people who snatch husbands, those who take loans and don’t repay, “ you are on your way to hell.”



Prophet Oduro is on record as chastising the current government over a myriad of issues, from the issues of corruption and galamsey through to the economic struggles and general misgovernance.



Watch his sermon below:







