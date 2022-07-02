Imagine Bawumia's panic over government's IMF decision - Mahama's aide mocks

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said he wonders the "panic (that) has gripped" Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia following government's decision to seek help from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“I can only imagine the panic that has gripped Bawumia following the announcement of an IMF program by his bungling government,” he tweeted on Friday, July 1.
Kwakye Ofosu's view is connected to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government's decision to seek help from the IMF amid an economic downturn.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ordered the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence official engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In a statement issued by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Friday, July 1, 2022 the finance minister was instructed by the president to seek IMF’s support for an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.
I can only imagine the panic that has gripped Bawumia following the announcement of an IMF program by his bungling government.— Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) July 1, 2022