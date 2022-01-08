Illegal structures along major highways ‘frightened’ me – Roads Minister

General News of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has expressed shock with the rate at which private developers and individuals are gradually taking over reserved lands along major highways earmarked for expansion works.



He indicated that he was surprised to see several properties spring up along the Accra – Kumasi highway particularly.



The Atiwa West MP mentioned that such activities had the tendency of hampering government plans to dualize major highways in the country.



He advised property developers to seek clearance from relevant agencies of the Roads and Highways Ministry before erecting such structures.



“The Accra – Kumasi dualization is going on in earnest and so many sections will be started any moment from now. As I drive between Accra and Kumasi, so many private individual projects and developments are coming up and I became frightened. Everybody wants to site his project by the roadside. As road works are being carried out throughout the country by the government of President Akufo-Addo, people should be cautious, people should be proactive and people should always cross check with the relevant agencies in my ministry to make sure that they are siting their projects and properties at the right places” he said during a media engagement after inspecting some road projects in the Northern Region.



Amoako-Attah also disclosed that the government will soon embark on a massive demolition exercise along the major highways to pave way for the dualization agenda of government.



“At this stage I’m advising and if I’m pushed…I’m warning every potential developer that if you make that mistake and start your construction, we will get to you soon and when we get to you even if it’s a 10 storey building it will be demolished,” he said.