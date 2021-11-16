Illegal speed ramps are major cause of road accidents - GPRTU Chairman

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Takoradi-Cape Coast Kaneshie station branch chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), John Kwesi Ansah has opined that speed ramps are also a major cause of road accidents in Ghana.



He said the attitude of residents in communities to erect illegal speed ramps is causing several accidents on our roads.



He admitted that speed ramps are placed across a road to slow down traffic but when erected illegally, they could cause an accident.



He said although the idea of speed ramps are to improve the safety of pedestrians and commuters, it must not be done in a way to cause more harm than good.



Speed ramps are usually between two and three inches and four to 10 inches long and help to slow traffic where there are schools, hospitals, and markets.



He said although the ramps are used to enhance road safety and reduce accidents, there are some areas where they were not needed and it would be prudent to remove them.



He said the ramps could also cause havoc to drivers who have to scale these high ramps.