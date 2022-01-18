Illegal sand mining creates concerns for residents of Ayensuano in Eastern Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ayensuano District Chief Executive in the Eastern Region, Josephine Awuku Ansah Inkoom has cautioned Ghanaians against illegal sand mining in the area.



She said such illegal activities are creating problems for residents.



Madam Ansah Inkoom gave the warning when she engaged some selected Communities in the district to be abreast of their challenges to enable the Assembly to find solutions to them.



She entreated those interested in sand mining to acquire legal documents to enable them to engage in such activities.



The Chief of Teacher Mante, Osabarima Gyekye Mante, appealed to the government for a health facility in the area to benefit other communities.



He said the town is one of the fastest-growing communities in the district which has a population of 10,000.