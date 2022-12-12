Illegal mining is causing harm to our food produce – UG Vice Chancellor

General News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has bemoaned the effects of illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ on the agricultural industry in Ghana.



According to the English professor, ‘galamsey’ activities pose a serious challenge to the food chain and expose food produce to a high risk of contamination as a result of polluted irrigation systems in the various farms.



In addition, Professor Aba Amfo added that the environment is also not left out of the challenges presented by illegal mining activities.



“…Illegal mining activities were negatively affecting agricultural and horticultural crop production in the country, leading to low levels of production and decreases in foreign exchange from the export of horticultural crops,” she indicated.



The UG Vice Chancellor made this known in a speech read on her behalf by the Vice-President of the Ghana Institute of Horticulturists, Philip Quaye, at the 22nd Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference at the University of Ghana, Legon, in Accra according to graphic online.

The conference was under the theme; ‘strategically positioning horticulture to enhance environmental health and food safety’ and attracted representatives from the agricultural industry to grace the occasion.



She also hinted that the growth of the horticultural sector will likely lead to a significant increase in employment along the entire horticultural value chain, including input supply, production, processing, transportation, storage, and marketing.



The President of the Ghana Institute of Horticulturists, Prof. Halim Abubakari, said the Institute, over the years, had contributed scientifically and professionally to the growth of the horticultural industry in Ghana.



"The horticultural industry has a wide range of benefits, including its contributions to a country’s GDP, and employment, among others, and the Ghana Institute of Horticulturists is privileged to have been a key stakeholder in championing this course," he said.





AM/WA