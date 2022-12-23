Illegal mining activities take financial toll on Ghana Water – GWCL MD

General News of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL, says the continuous activities of illegal mining, sand winning and pollution of river bodies is increasing treatment and production cost.



Speaking at a media briefing in Accra, the Managing Director of the Company, Dr Clifford Braimah, said such activities are posing serious challenge to quality water delivery.



Speaking at a Meet the Press Series in Accra, the MD however disclosed that, the Ghana Water Company Limited, GWCL, is in talks with the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission, to negotiate cost reflective tariffs.



Earlier this year the Company proposed a 334 percent increase in water tariffs to the PURC.



The Company argues that the absence of cost reflective tariffs, over the years, has made it difficult to raise enough revenue to finance capital investment projects to enhance service delivery.



Dr Clifford Braimah said the 21.5 percent tariff approved this year, is woefully inadequate.