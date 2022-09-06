Illegal black immigrants sneak in even in the UK – Gabby defends Aisha Huang’s return

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has taken a swipe at Ghanaians raising hell over the return of Aisha Huang to the country.



The alleged illegal mining (galamsey) kingpin is said to have illegally returned to Ghana after her deportation from the country in 2018.



Responding to public concerns about the failure of the state to stop her re-entry into the country, Gabby, in a Facebook post, noted that such incidents are not limited to Ghana alone.



According to him, the arrest of Aisha Huang after her re-entry rather proves the existence of a working system in the country.



He, however, urged those unhappy with the current situation to vote for a party that will promise to build a wall across the country's borders.



"Why do we love to overbash ourselves? Even in the UK illegal immigrants (Black Africans included) sneak in. She's been caught and is under arrest; there our system worked. Vote for a 2024 manifesto which promises you a wall across our borders," he stated in a Facebook post.



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded a Chinese national, Aisha Huang, into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



In 2018, the then Senior Minister, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, justified the decision.



Justifying why the state had to deport the Chinese national, the Senior Minister, addressing some concerns of Ghanaians in the diaspora at a town hall meeting on April 18, 2019, revealed that, "Putting [Aisha Huang] in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your money problem. It is not going to make you happy or me happy."



"We have a very good relationship with China. The main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro; it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us. So when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes. There are many other things beyond what we see in these matters, and everybody is wide awake. The most important thing is that we established regulations and we are protecting our environment. That is far more important than one Chinese woman who has been deported back to her country," he explained further.



Fast forward to September 20, 2019, President Nana Akufo-Addo described the deportation of Miss Huang as a mistake.



"I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake, and that is why that process and procedure is being stopped," he said at a forum at Princeton University during his visit to the United States of America.



