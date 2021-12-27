Ignoring proper data, research in your political decisions may cost you in election 2024 - Expert tells political parties.

General News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: Emmanuel Edusei Boateng, Contributor

The lack of proper data and research basis for political party decision counts for more than 50% of their electoral woes.



The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mr. Mussa Dankwah made these remarks in response to the many proposed reforms submitted by the Executive Council of New Patriotic Party, at the just ended Delegates Congress for amendments without any data providing grassroot acceptance for such proposals or reforms.



The Research and Polling Specialist bemoaned the defective manner in which political parties and even government adopt or introduce critical reforms without supporting such decisions with the necessary scientific and objective research to ascertain the far-reaching implications and most importantly its suitability for the intended beneficiaries.



Mr. Dankwah said his call was "born out of the reports from field data of respondents interviewed in their most recent political survey conducted prior to election 2020, which disclosed among others that the foremost reason for political disloyalty as the exclusive nature of political party’s decision-making processes especially in the appointment of parliamentary candidates and Local government appointees.'



Mr. Dankwah explained that a lot of decisions such as the change of party name, immunity for seating MPs and the determination of the period of time for electing a flag bearer among others ought to be scrutinized based on objective field data analysis.



He stressed that an awakened political population like Ghana has have become smatter and discerning in the enterprise of political decision making.



"As such the most reliable approach is to test some of these fundamental reforms or proposals before seeking to implement them to avoid apathy at the grassroots," he noted.