Ignore the 'unintelligent rants' of Abronye; Mahama has never taken GH¢14m ex-gratia – Office of the ex-President

The Office of the Former President, John Dramani Mahama has rejected allegations by Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe, that the ex-president took the largest ex-gratia of GH¢ 14 million.



The office described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Regional Chairman’s comments as "unintelligent rants" in response to the ex-president’s promise that the next National Democratic Congress government will review the 1992 Constitution, particularly the emoluments of Article 71 office holders.



In a statement issued by the special aid to Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Mahama’s office urged the public to ignore the allegation of Kwame Baffoe.



“The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama has become aware of another false and scurrilous claim by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, that former President Mahama "... took home the fattest ex-gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013...".



“We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false.



“President Mahama never took any such ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of distinguished public service. Fortunately, ex gratia payments are a matter of public record and are available in the office of the Chief of Staff or the Controller and Accountant General's Department,” parts of the statement read.



“We challenge the office of the Chief of Staff and the Presidency to provide proof of the payment of any such amount and stop using idle miscreants among its ranks to spread falsehood,” it added.



The Office of the Former President also said that Mahama’s promise to review ex-gratia is laudable since it would help the country preserve its scarce resources.



